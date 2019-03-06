NXT Spoilers for Tonight

NXT returns to the WWE Network on Wednesday night with opening-round matches from the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic, along with more build up to NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5.

Check out the full spoilers of the show below.

Velveteen Dream opened the show by cutting a promo on how he beat Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Matt Riddle came out and challenged Dream, but the champ refused and said the spotlight needs to be only be on him.

The show then had four opening-round matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Aleister Black and Ricochet beat Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, The Forgotten Sons beat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Moustache Mountain beat The Street Profits and a reformed DIY (using their old theme song) beat Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

The show ended with a face-off between The War Raiders and DIY after the latter team beat the Undisputed Era

Ricochet and Black have been pulling double duty in recent weeks, appearing on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live along with working the NXT tapings. On Raw this week the pair competed against The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Championships but lost by disqualification after Bobby Roode and Chad Gable attacked both teams. A triple threat tag team title match will take place at Fastlane.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa also initially jumped to the main roster alongside Black and Ricochet. However the pair have stopped showing up on television after Ciampa suffered a neck injury.

In a new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio this week, Ciampa is expected to undergo surgery this week and is expected to wrestle through the injury until after TakeOver: New York. He’s then expected to be out of action for “a long, long time,” setting his recovery time between six and 14 months.

The injury is yet another setback for the NXT Champion. He previous tore his ACL during his latter years in Ring of Honor, then suffered a ruputured ACL in NXT that forced him to wrestle most of a ladder match for the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Chicago on one good leg. He turned on Gargano after the match, but did not return to television until January 2018 to cost Gargano an NXT Championship match at TakeOver: Philadelphia.

TakeOver: New York will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

