NXT Star Makes Official WWE SmackDown Debut With a new Name

After a few matches, General Manager Adam Pearce appeared on the screen and was soon joined by a familiar face if you have previously watched WWE NXT. That was none other than LA Knight, but Knight was sporting a new clean-cut look and a new character since we lost saw him on NXT 2.0, and that came with a new name as well. He introduced himself to Pearce as Max Dupri (emphasis on the i), CEO of Maximum Male Models. Pearce had no idea who he was and wasn't too receptive to him immediately, but then Dupri informed him of some key information.

Dupri said that he has been brought onto SmackDown by General Manager Sonya Deville, and that's when Pearce informed him that she was no longer in that position and that the circumstances around her dismissal probably meant that this would probably not work out either.

Dupri then informed him that it was a little awkward, as he had signed a contract already and was now a part of the show officially. Pearce said that he would go to legal and get it all sorted out, and Dupri said he should do that. Pearce then asked what his name was again and he repeated it, though he did point out that the emphasis was on the I, and Pearce didn't quite get it to his liking. It looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Dupri on SmackDown.

Knight actually first appeared on SmackDown in a dark match, where he was representing Mace, but we didn't know his official name or anything else about his character. WWE would go on to release the footage of that dark match on social media, but this is the first time he's been part of the actual televised show though.

Dupri is one of the best in the business on the microphone, and he will be an amazing to SmackDown. That said, I do hope we get to see him in the ring at some point, as he's too talented in the ring to just not utilize. It does appear though that we'll see him used to help some other people momentum, at least in the beginning.

