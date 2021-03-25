NXT Reveals Tag Team Championships Match for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

✖

Thanks to a match with Karrion Kross and Finn Balor, Danny Burch ended up being injured and out for a significant period of time. While his partner Oney Lorcan took on Kross one on one tonight, as a team they will have to vacate the NXT Tag Team Championships. Tonight NXT revealed the plans for the titles, which will include a huge match between MSK, the Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The match will take place on Night 1 of Stand & Deliver, and by the end of the night we will have new NXT Tag Team Championships. All three of these teams have been in the mix but predicated on where things are going with all three, it would seem that MSK might be the heavy favorites.

MSK was out of action for a bit due to an injury of their own, but they seem back in the mix, and if the Grizzled Young Veterans don't somehow finagle their way to a victory, MSK could very well be your next NXT Tag Team Champions.

As for Burch and Lorcan, they will likely be right back in the title picture once Burch returns from injury, and who knows, maybe then Pat McAfee will also be back in the mix, making for a truly grand return.

Here's the official description for tonight's episode.

"The march toward NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver continues with another huge edition of NXT! NXT General Manager William Regal will address the volatile situation between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is set to team with Zoey Stark against Raquel González & Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross clashes with Oney Lorcan and more."

Here's the full card:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Robert Stone Brand

Drake Maverick vs Walter

LA Knight vs Bronson Reed

Oney Lorcan vs Karrion Kross w Scarlett

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs Kushida

NXT General Manager William Regal Reveals Consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly

