NXT TakeOver WarGames: Tegan Nox Surprises With Captain Marvel Gear

NXT TakeOver: WarGames is special this year not only because this marks the first official pay-per-view event for the brand ever since going live on the USA Network on Wednesdays, but because it features the very first Women’s WarGames match. The teams for both NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and challenger Rhea Ripley have been put together over the past few weeks leading into the event, and one of the ones to look out for is the rising star of Tegan Nox. As a great way to represent this rising star, Nox surprised with some awesome ring gear inspired by Captain Marvel.

While Nox has worn Captain Marvel gear in the past, her latest look goes the extra mile with the bright neon variant briefly seen as one of the many looks Carol Danvers could take in the popular film. Check it out below:

Nox has worn Captain Marvel inspired gear in the past, and often incorporates it into many of her matches, but she appropriately stands out just a bit more alongside the rest of her team as they prepare to take on Shayna Baszler’s team of heavy hitters. Tegan Nox has been one of the rising stars of the brand ever since she came back from a major injury, and has since been showing great examples of why she’s going to make an impact even more so than with her gear.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames is described as such, “This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.” The full card breaks down as follows:

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & Currently Unknown) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest