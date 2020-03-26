Triple H Reveals Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa Final Match Details and Date

Triple H made his appearance on NXT tonight, addressing the fallout from Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano’s brutal match through the arena last week. That brawl left the place sacked, and Triple H came out to the ring to address both. Ciampa then interrupted Triple H and came out to the ring, asking him to let him finish this tonight. Triple H then called out Gargano, who then came out and said he wasn’t getting in the ring and took issue with his fine. Triple H then said the only reason they are both are still employed is because of him, as Regal wanted them both fired.

Triple H then said this has gone on long enough between them, saying that he and Shawn also went through this. He also said to trust him in that all that stuff will be put aside. He still gets it, but it has to end, and he can’t have them endangering other people and tearing up the building.

He then said it should end in front of the whole world, but Gargano interrupted and said it should have ended last year but Ciampa went and broke his damn neck.

Ciampa then said he gave his life for this company and asked who was the heart and soul of this company, but Gargano said he was.

Triple H then said they get the opportunity to end this on their terms and asked what they needed. Gargano said he needs two weeks, and Triple H agreed, saying he would find a building and a referee for them to face each other in. After that though, this is officially over, and there will be consequences if it’s not.

If they still can’t be peaceful after this match, then both of them will be fired from NXT, as the black and gold brand will move on without them.

At that point, a cryptic teaser played with clocks, ravens, and more, suggesting someone is coming to muddy up the picture, whoever wins.

