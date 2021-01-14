NXT Reveals Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Team Lineup

✖

NXT was action-packed tonight and featured the first three matches of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. It also featured the big reveal of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament lineup, starting with the newest team reveal of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. Their main goal is to take down Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on their way to winning the Dusty Rhodes Cup, but they will have to go through an impressive gauntlet of teams to make that happen, and you can find the full lineup of the revealed teams so far below.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (The Way)

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter (Team Ninja)

Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez

This isn't the full lineup, and odds are other teams will include Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, Aliyah and an unknown partner, and most likely two other teams if they want to get to eight. We'll have to wait and see who else makes the cut, but it's shaping up to be an exciting tournament with one of the best (if not the best) Women's Division in wrestling.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT below.

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off tonight with Adam Cole & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA battling Breezango and Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Ever-Rise. Don't miss all the action of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The card includes:

Undisputed ERA vs Breezango (Dusty Classic)

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Ever-Rise (Dusty Classic)

MSK vs Jake Atlas and Isaiah Swerve Scott (Dusty Classic)

Dexter Lumis vs North American Champion Johnny Gargano

Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae

Who do you think will win it all and who else do you want to see enter the tournament? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!