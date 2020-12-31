NXT Year-End Award Winners Revealed

Tonight's episode of NXT is not only home to several anticipated matches but also the answers to the big question...who won the NXT Year-End Awards? The awards were split into eight different categories, including Match of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year, Event of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Best Rivalry of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, and which star is the Future of NXT. Some of the biggest names in NXT and some of the brightest up and coming stars were all up for several nominations, and you can find all of the winners as they are revealed starting on the next slide.

Thus far we already know several winners, including Tag Team, Rivalry, and Best Event, and Breakout Star and the rest of the awards will be revealed throughout the show right up until the end, so we'll keep updating this post as they are all revealed.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

Johnny Gargano defends his NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff, "The Colossal" Bronson Reed faces Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to kick off the show, Roderick Strong battles Pete Dunne and nine NXT Year-End Award winners will be revealed tonight on the final NXT of 2020!

Here's the full card:

North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff

Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne

Bronson Reed vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

Mercedes Martinez Returns to Action

Breezango vs Grizzled Young Veterans

NXT Year-End Awards Revealed

