NXT Year-End Award Winners Revealed
Tonight's episode of NXT is not only home to several anticipated matches but also the answers to the big question...who won the NXT Year-End Awards? The awards were split into eight different categories, including Match of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year, Event of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Best Rivalry of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, and which star is the Future of NXT. Some of the biggest names in NXT and some of the brightest up and coming stars were all up for several nominations, and you can find all of the winners as they are revealed starting on the next slide.
Thus far we already know several winners, including Tag Team, Rivalry, and Best Event, and Breakout Star and the rest of the awards will be revealed throughout the show right up until the end, so we'll keep updating this post as they are all revealed.
Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.
Johnny Gargano defends his NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff, "The Colossal" Bronson Reed faces Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to kick off the show, Roderick Strong battles Pete Dunne and nine NXT Year-End Award winners will be revealed tonight on the final NXT of 2020!
Here's the full card:
North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff
Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne
Bronson Reed vs Isaiah Swerve Scott
Mercedes Martinez Returns to Action
Breezango vs Grizzled Young Veterans
NXT Year-End Awards Revealed
NXT Event of the Year
The Winner: NXT WarGames
#TheWay oh so graciously accepts the #NXTAwardEvent for #NXTTakeOver #WarGames as just announced on the #NXTYearEndAwards livestream!
👏👏👏👏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fCqlUWEOK5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Nominees:
NXT UK Blackpool2
NXT Portland
NXT In Your House
NXT GAB
NXT XXX
NXT 31
WarGames
HalloweenHavoc
NXT Female Competitor of the Year
The Winner: Io Shirai
The #WWENXT Women's Division is the BEST of the BEST...
...and the champ @shirai_io stands above the 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕 as the 2020 #NXTAwardFemale Winner in the #NXTYearEndAwards!!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/a6TUhFUd88— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Nominees:
Rhea Ripley
Io Shirai
Candice LeRae
Dakota Kai
Kay Lee Ray
Tegan Nox
NXT Breakout Star of the Year
The Winner: Shotzi Blackheart
SHOTZI BREAKOUT.
Howl with your #NXTAwardBreakout winner @ShotziWWE!!! 🐺#NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WibZhBQvOs— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Nominees:
Pat McAfee
Damian Priest
Shotzi Blackheart
Cameron Grimes
Dexter Lumis
Timothy Thatcher
Raquel Gonzalez
Santos Escobar
Ilja Dragunov
NXT Best Tag Team
The Winner: Undisputed ERA
"3 YEARS REIGNING #NXTAwardTag Winners, UNDISPUTED ERA, BAY-BAY!
And that's not all, @AdamColePro & @roderickstrong will represent UE in the #DustyCup! 💥 #WWENXT #NXTYearEndAwards @theBobbyFish
Nominees:
Undisputed ERA
Lorcan & Burch
Breezango
Imperium
Gallus
Legado Del Fantasma
NXT Best Rivalry of the Year
The Winner: Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee
RIVALRY OF THE YEAR goes to @AdamColePro and @PatMcAfeeShow... bay-bay!#NXTAwardRivalry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Xdx7JtvNfx— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
"RIVALRY OF THE YEAR goes to @AdamColePro and @PatMcAfeeShow
Nominees:
Cole McAfee
LeRae Shirai
Priest Gargano
Lumis Grimes
Blackheart Stone
Ripley Gonzalez
Ray Niven
WALTER Dragunov
NXT Best Male Competitor of the Year
The Winner: Adam Cole
TWO YEARS IN A ROW. 💥 💥 @AdamColePro is YOUR #NXTAwardMale in the 2020 #NXTYearEndAwards! #UndisputedERA is cleaning up tonight, boys and girls. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RkmNVsgPq7— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
"TWO YEARS IN A ROW.
Nominees:
Finn Balor
Adam Cole
Johnny Gargano
Keith Lee
WALTER
Tommaso Ciampa
Future of NXT
The Winner: TBD
Nominees:
Austin Theory
Jake Atlas
Leon Ruff
Kacy Catanzaro
Kayden Carter
Indi Hartwell
Xia Li
Pretty Deadly
A-Kid
Aoife Valkyrie
NXT Best Match of the Year
The Winner: Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly
The 2020 #NXTAwardMatch goes to @FinnBalor & @KORcombat for #OReillyVsBalor at #NXTTakeOver 31!
...but Finn wants to 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 give Kyle O'Reilly his award. 🤨#NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/NZ9BYTOGpC— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
"The 2020 #NXTAwardMatch goes to @FinnBalor & @KORcombat
for #OReillyVsBalor at #NXTTakeOver 31!
Nominees:
Fatal 4Way Iron Man
Cole Vs Balor
One Final Beat
O'Reilly Vs Balor
Lee Vs Cole
Ladder Match
WALTER Vs Dragunov
Shirai Vs LeRae
Men's War Games
Women's WarGames
Women' Triple Threat
Tag Team Ladder Match
Bate Vs Devlin
Fight Pit
Men's Triple Threat