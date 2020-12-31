NXT Year-End Award Winners Revealed

By Matthew Aguilar

Tonight's episode of NXT is not only home to several anticipated matches but also the answers to the big question...who won the NXT Year-End Awards? The awards were split into eight different categories, including Match of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year, Event of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Best Rivalry of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, and which star is the Future of NXT. Some of the biggest names in NXT and some of the brightest up and coming stars were all up for several nominations, and you can find all of the winners as they are revealed starting on the next slide.

Thus far we already know several winners, including Tag Team, Rivalry, and Best Event, and Breakout Star and the rest of the awards will be revealed throughout the show right up until the end, so we'll keep updating this post as they are all revealed.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

Johnny Gargano defends his NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff, "The Colossal" Bronson Reed faces Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to kick off the show, Roderick Strong battles Pete Dunne and nine NXT Year-End Award winners will be revealed tonight on the final NXT of 2020!

Here's the full card:

North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff

Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne

Bronson Reed vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

Mercedes Martinez Returns to Action

Breezango vs Grizzled Young Veterans

NXT Year-End Awards Revealed

Are you happy with the winners so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

NXT Event of the Year

The Winner: NXT WarGames

#TheWay oh so graciously accepts the #NXTAwardEvent for #NXTTakeOver #WarGames as just announced on the #NXTYearEndAwards live stream! #WWENXT"

Nominees:

NXT UK Blackpool2
NXT Portland
NXT In Your House
NXT GAB
NXT XXX
NXT 31
WarGames
HalloweenHavoc

NXT Female Competitor of the Year

The Winner: Io Shirai

"The #WWENXT Women's Division is the BEST of the BEST......and the champ @shirai_io stands above the 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕 as the 2020 #NXTAwardFemale Winner in the #NXTYearEndAwards!!! Smiling face with horns" 

Nominees:

Rhea Ripley
Io Shirai
Candice LeRae
Dakota Kai
Kay Lee Ray
Tegan Nox

NXT Breakout Star of the Year

The Winner: Shotzi Blackheart

"SHOTZI BREAKOUT.

Howl with your #NXTAwardBreakout winner 
@ShotziWWE!!! Wolf face#NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT"

Nominees:

Pat McAfee
Damian Priest
Shotzi Blackheart
Cameron Grimes
Dexter Lumis
Timothy Thatcher
Raquel Gonzalez
Santos Escobar
Ilja Dragunov

NXT Best Tag Team

The Winner: Undisputed ERA

"3 YEARS REIGNING #NXTAwardTag Winners, UNDISPUTED ERA, BAY-BAY!

And that's not all, @AdamColePro & @roderickstrong will represent UE in the #DustyCup! 💥 #WWENXT #NXTYearEndAwards  @theBobbyFish
@KORcombat

Nominees:

Undisputed ERA
Lorcan & Burch
Breezango
Imperium
Gallus
Legado Del Fantasma

NXT Best Rivalry of the Year

The Winner: Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

"RIVALRY OF THE YEAR goes to @AdamColePro and @PatMcAfeeShow
... bay-bay!

#NXTAwardRivalry #WWENXT"

Nominees:

Cole McAfee
LeRae Shirai
Priest Gargano
Lumis Grimes
Blackheart Stone
Ripley Gonzalez
Ray Niven
WALTER Dragunov

NXT Best Male Competitor of the Year

The Winner: Adam Cole

"TWO YEARS IN A ROW.

@AdamColePro is YOUR #NXTAwardMale in the 2020 #NXTYearEndAwards! #UndisputedERA is cleaning up tonight, boys and girls. #WWENXT"

Nominees:

Finn Balor
Adam Cole
Johnny Gargano
Keith Lee
WALTER
Tommaso Ciampa

Future of NXT

The Winner: TBD

Nominees:

Austin Theory
Jake Atlas
Leon Ruff
Kacy Catanzaro
Kayden Carter
Indi Hartwell
Xia Li
Pretty Deadly
A-Kid
Aoife Valkyrie

NXT Best Match of the Year

The Winner: Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

"The 2020 #NXTAwardMatch goes to @FinnBalor & @KORcombat
 for #OReillyVsBalor at #NXTTakeOver 31!

...but Finn wants to 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 give Kyle O'Reilly his award. Face with raised eyebrow#NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT 
@RealKingRegal"

Nominees:

Fatal 4Way Iron Man
Cole Vs Balor
One Final Beat
O'Reilly Vs Balor
Lee Vs Cole
Ladder Match 
WALTER Vs Dragunov
Shirai Vs LeRae
Men's War Games
Women's WarGames
Women' Triple Threat
Tag Team Ladder Match
Bate Vs Devlin
Fight Pit
Men's Triple Threat

NXT Overall Competitor of the Year

The Winner: TBD

Nominees:

Io Shirai

Adam Cole

