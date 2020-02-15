Otis Has Date With Mandy Rose Ruined By Dolph Ziggler

The highly anticipated date between Mandy Rose and Otis this week on WWE SmackDown had an anti-climactic ending.

Throughout the first hour of the broadcast on FOX, Otis was shown getting ready for the big date. He ended up showing up a little late for the date, as Mandy was shown sitting in a restaurant all by herself.

Corey Graves even mentioned that Otis might not want to keep her waiting.

Eventually someone walked up to Mandy and put his hand on her shoulder. Mandy first thought it was Otis, but as the camera panned up, it was revealed to be Dolph Ziggler.

Moments later, Otis was shown walking in the restaurant carrying some roses. He stopped in his tracks and saw Ziggler sitting at the table with Mandy. Incensed, he dropped the roses and stomped out of the restaurant.

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out next week. Will Mandy play it off like she didn’t think Otis was going to show up and she didn’t want to be alone? Or is the start of a heel turn on Otis? Time will tell.

