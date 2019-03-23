PAC No Longer Appearing at WrestleCon During WrestleMania Weekend

A highly anticipated appearance during WrestleMania weekend for former WWE superstar Neville, now wrestling under the name PAC, is no longer in the cards.

WrestleCon announced that PAC has had to cancel his appearance at the popular event that is held yearly in conjunction with WrestleMania weekend. The cancellation is due to visa issues.

WrestleCon issued the following statement early Saturday morning:

We regret to inform you that PAC will not be at WrestleCon. We worked diligently over the past several months with our attorneys to ensure that he successfully received a visa to travel into the United States. Our visa application was filed in a timely manner, all fees were paid to attorneys, and all required information was disclosed to government officials. Our attorneys were confident there would be no issue and based on their experience and expectation, we advertised PAC on the assumption there would be no problem obtaining a visa. However, after exhausting all efforts, we were unable to provide PAC the appropriate visa to travel and work in the United States. We understand and share your disappoint of this unanticipated outcome, as does PAC. Further, we would like to clarify that in no way will this unfortunate incident have any impact on his future with AEW. This issue is isolated to WrestleCon only. Over the next few days, we will issue refunds on all photo ops and autograph that were purchased related to PAC’s appearance at the convention. We will also replace graphics that featured him, so we appreciate our patience during these updates.

As the statement notes, don’t expect these issues to affect PAC working AEW’s Double or Nothing event in May.