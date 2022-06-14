Paige Calls Out Scammers For Contacting Wrestling Promoters Pretending to Be Her

✖

Paige announced back on Friday that her WWE contract is set to expire in early July and that she won't be signing a new deal to stay with the promotion. The former WWE Divas Champion has stated publicly that she's ready to get back in the ring following her career-ending neck injury back in 2017, but hadn't been featured consistently on WWE programming in well over a year. She took to Twitter on Tuesday calling out scammers who have apparently already contacted wrestling promoters over bringing her in for shows in the near future.

She explained on a recent Twitch stream that the decision for her to leave WWE was not her own. However, she didn't hold any resentment toward WWE.

So it’s I’ve been told there are people making fake emails pretending to be me to try and scam promoters etc. The only 2 emails that are MINE are:



BookSaraya@gmail.com



SarayaBusinessInquiry@gmail.com



That being said. Now I’ve had a few days to chill, let’s goooo! 🥰 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 14, 2022

"I'm appreciative of WWE," Paige said. "I really am. They helped me so much they got me a therapist when I had drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me a long time even after my neck surgery, sitting on my ass. I felt like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is. WWE doesn't want to re-sign me. It's not my decision. I don't want anyone to think it was my decision to walk away."

She later added, "They weren't using me to my full potential, that's for sure. It's fair. Why do they [need to] employ me to not do very much for them. There is opportunities I could have done. I think they just want to focus on people who are wrestling."

Paige's in-ring career was originally ended by a series of serious neck injuries, the last of which took place during a live event in late December when she took a kick to the back of the head. She would continue to work alongside Absolution (herself, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) until the following April, announced her retirement and was promptly made the general manager of SmackDown. She'd hold that position until the end of 2018 when WWE temporarily abolished onscreen authority figures. She was later brought back to be the manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane as The Kabuki Warriors, only for the two to eventually turn on her. Paige also worked as a panelist on WWE Backstage on FS1 prior to its cancellation.