Paul Heyman Responds to Riddle's Challenge for Roman Reigns

✖

Riddle once again called out Roman Reigns on this week's Monday Night Raw, this time teasing that he'd dethrone Reigns by taking the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Bloodline has been feuding with RK-Bro for months, resulting in The Usos beating the pair to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships and injure Randy Orton in a post-match attack. The group (with an assist from Sami Zayn) then thwarted Riddle's chance at winning the unified tag titles by interfering in last week's title match when "The Original Bro" teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Reigns has still yet to defend his world championship on TV since he unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38, though Riddle is rumored to be his next opponent at Money in the Bank next month. Paul Heyman responded to Riddle's challenge on Twitter by writing, "Those who rebel against the #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of @WWERomanReigns dealing with them personally!!!" Riddle will be on this week's SmackDown to call out "The Tribal Chief."

Those who rebel against the #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of @WWERomanReigns dealing with them personally!!! https://t.co/SIz5iU0yRH — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 7, 2022

Reigns' run as Universal Champion will have officially hit 650 consecutive days this weekend. He recently broke Brock Lesnar's record for most combined days with the title at over 700, with the previous record being 688 days across Lesnar's three runs with the gold.

Following Riddle, Reigns is reportedly lined up to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam at the end of July and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September. Cody Rhodes also seemed to be moving his way into the title picture, but his torn pec and the surgery he'll have this week will likely keep him out of action for the rest of the year. And there's still the rumor of a dream match with The Rock at WrestleMania 39 dangling over everything, even though Heyman now considers the idea to be a "fantasy."

"We can speculate all we want about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns," Heyman told Sportskeeda last month. "It's masturbatory fantasies until there's a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson's signature on it. Then I know it's real. And until then, it's just fantasy. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson's to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of ... a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it's just his fantasy."