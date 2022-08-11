Photos: Sasha Banks Poses With Fellow Mandalorian Star

While many expect Sasha Banks to return to WWE any day now, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has no shortage of work outside the squared circle. In Fall 2020, Banks her acting debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, portraying Koska Reeves. Reeves is an original character created for the series, and is credited as a Mandalorian warrior who is aligned with the Owls. Banks first appeared as the character in "Chapter 11: The Heiress" alongside Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan and would return for the season finale, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," to help save Grogu from Moff Gideon.

Banks' debut season was quite the pivotal installment for Star Wars, as it also featured the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano. Portrayed by Rosario Dawson, the Jedi warrior assisted Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin in his quest to reunite Grogu with his species. Even though the two have yet to share the screen together, Banks and Dawson united at this past weekend's C2E2 expo.

"I am no Jedi," Banks wrote in the caption, tagging Dawson and The Mandalorian.

"You don't have to carry a sword to be powerful," the image description reads. "Some leaders' strength is inspiring others."

Dawson's Star Wars future is set, as she is currently in production on the Ahsoka series. On the flip side, Banks does not have anything in the galaxy far, far away for the foreseeable future.

"I'm not on the next season, but it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars," Banks said in 2021. "To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet."

Despite Banks' claims, fans will have to wait and see if they ring true. The Boss previously claimed she was only in one episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, but ended up showing face in the finale. Considering that Sackhoff's Bo-Katan is set to play a massive role in the threequel, there's reason to believe Banks' Koska Reeves won't be too far behind.

Banks and tag partner Naomi are believed to be returning to WWE "in the near future."