Watch: R-Truth and Carmella Appear on FOX NFL Kickoff With Cooper Manning

R-Truth and reigning WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella appeared together on the NFL FOX Kickoff on Sunday morning to help promote Friday Night SmackDown’s upcoming move to the FOX network. The pair sat down with Cooper Manning for a segment and together they helped the comedic third Manning brother cut a promo on NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. At one point Manning asked Carmella if she’d ever steal the title from Truth, and just as she claimed she never would the feed cut to a replay from Monday Night Raw where she rolled him up to win the title.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has held WWE’s green title for six days of Sunday and is the fifth woman to hold the championship alongside Kelly Kelly, Alundra Blayze, Candice Michelle and Maria Kanellis. Truth’s loss brought an end to his 19th reign as 24/7 Champion, though he continues to dominate the record books with most reigns and most combined days as champion at 82 days.

“What’s it like growing up with Peyton and Eli? Are you guys all cry babies or…?” 🤣@WWE 24/7 Champion @CarmellaWWE and @RonKillings let Cooper Manning hear it on this week’s #ManningHour pic.twitter.com/mur9U6KusX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019

The title has also seen a number of unexpected champions, including FOX Sports college football analyst Rob Stone, Pat Patterson and Gerald Briscoe, Kane (as Mayor Glenn Jacobs) and Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter. Only five other wrestlers besides Truth have held the title more than once — Drake Maverick (six), Elias (four), EC3 (four), Jinder Mahal (two) and Mike Kanellis (two).

Truth spoke with Edge and Christian on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness back in July about his involvement with the title.

“I’ve been loving it man. It gives me a chance to release. I can be funny, I can be entertaining; I am getting more views doing this than a wrestling match,” Truth said. “I’m having a ball. I’m glad I can take something that everybody thought was the ugliest thing in the world — everybody loves it now. The title is not ugly, it just has a different look. I get to have so much fun with it and it can be never ending with me.”

“The fact that I love most about it is that it gets a lot of the guys you don’t see TV time,” Truth stated. “I even asked creative about using the guys more, using Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel as my bodyguards. Creative would say to me, ‘Well, why wouldn’t they want to pin you?’ I’d tell them, ‘Well, you don’t want this ugly title, you want the tag team titles.’ They would respond with, ‘Yeah, he’s right!’ That’s funny, comedy stuff. Things like that, there are so many things we can do with the 24/7 title. I don’t want to do the same thing [each week] because it’ll get boring.”