Randy Orton Explains How He Pranked The Undertaker Recently

When considers all of the namse in the WWE locker room that would seem incredibly difficult to prank, The Undertaker would be high up on that list. The 30 year veteran of the company and the man many have looked at over the years as the enforcer of the dressing room doesn't strike you as someone that would buy into a prank by one of his fellow performers, but Randy Orton recently explained a story where he was able to fool the "Dead Man."

Orton is known for his online presence, often times "working" the internet. A couple of weeks ago, Orton posted a picture of himself in a private plane and alleged that he had purchased it. Several WWE stars and celebrities commented on the photo and bought in immediately.

Orton talked about the prank during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves.

"I did not buy a plane," Orton said. "I came home and my wife goes, 'What the f*** did you say you bought a plane for?' I was like, 'What do you mean?' She was like, 'Look at your social media!' I don't want to call a bunch of guys out, but I got a couple dozen of the guys and a couple close friends, they texted me, 'Hey, congrats on the plane!'"

He said the most surprising response was from The Undertaker.

"But the biggest pop I got was Undertaker texted me and he was like, 'Yeah, some play checkers, you're playing chess. Congrats on the plane, kid.' I was like, 'Awww.' That's what social media's for. Most of the time, anyway, having fun. That's how I like to use it," Orton said.

Randy Orton will take on Edge at WWE Backlash on Sunday night in a bout that is being advertised as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." Edge talked about the match, which has already been taped, in a heartfelt post on social media on Saturday.

