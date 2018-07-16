Randy Orton Returns to Heel Form at Extreme Rules

Just as Shinsuke Nakamura was ready to pop bottles as WWE’s new United States Champion, Randy Orton’s music hit.

Thanks to knee surgery, we haven’t seen Orton in months, but in his time away The Viper has changed – he’s a heel now. Instead of telling us that he’s back to being evil Randy, The Viper attacked an already injured Jeff Hardy. Not with an RKO, but with a stomp to the genitals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Hardy writhed in pain after his second round of testicular torment, Nakamura looked on in disbelief 0 thankful to have missed the wrath of Orton.

With Nakamura’s quick win and Orton’s sudden return, a lot happened in the span of two minutes. Where this goes from here is anyone’s guess, but it’s always good to have Randy Orton back in a WWE ring.

This story is developing…