Released WWE Superstar Explains Why They Can't Wrestle

World Wrestling Entertainment has had its fair share of Black Wednesdays since the beginning of the pandemic. Beginning in April 2020, WWE has had numerous days where it has released a bulk of its roster. The likes of Matt Cardona, Lio Rush, and the Good Brothers were cut on the same day in 2020, while Keith Lee, Ember Moon, and Taya Valkyrie would be released in late 2021. While a number of those aforementioned talents have gotten right back on their feet, making names for themselves in promotions like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, some have been unable to return to the ring.

Wales native Tegan Nox has been absent from the squared circle since being released in November 2021. While the master of the Shining Wizard has had her fair share of injuries, she assured fans that she is not retired, but rather legally cannot wrestle at the moment.

"Basically, because I haven't gotten the visa or green card, I can't wrestle. I keep getting messages, 'Have you retired?' No, I just can't. Legally, I can't," Nox told Sappenin' (h/t Fightful). I've just been chilling, in the house, playing video games. I went to Sad Summer Fest a couple of weeks ago, which was phenomenal. Just chilling with my dogs and friends. Usual stuff that I can do without working."

When Nox is able to work in the states again, she will have no shortage of opportunity. Known on the independent scene as Nixon Newell, the 27-year-old wrestler has collected championships in Attack! Pro Wrestling, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and British Empire Wrestling. Nox was just beginning to hit her stride in America when she signed with WWE and was set to compete in the Mae Young Classic, but tore her ACL before the tournament began. In another bit of bad luck, Nox would tear her ACL again in the following year's Mae Young Classic, which kept her out of action for nearly a year. Nox would enjoy roughly 15 months in the ring before she tore her ACL again in September 2020.

Regardless of the setbacks in the past, Nox is healthy now and is itching to get back in the ring.

"I miss wrestling," Newell said earlier this year. "I really miss being in front of the fans. I miss building a bond with the fans throwing myself around, but it's been nice to give my body a little bit of time off after wrestling for ten years, almost non-stop, even when I was in rehab."

When she is able to compete again, Nox already has her eyes on a number of potential opponents.

"I'd like to actually have time with Deonna to longer than three minutes, including entrances. I'd like to do stuff with her, Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Serena Deeb, Taylor Wilde," Nox continued. "I have such a huge list of people I want to work with from not just Impact or AEW, but worldwide."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Nox's in-ring status.