Renee Paquette Reveals Details of Her AEW Contract

All Elite Wrestling recently received a boost in its broadcast team. The young promotion acquired the services of Renee Paquette this past October, as AEW President Tony Khan brought on the former WWE host as an AEW backstage interviewer. Paquette's AEW signing had been somewhat of a long time coming, as she has been linked to AEW since its inception due to husband Jon Moxley having a prominent position in the company. This is Paquette's first full-time gig in the professional wrestling world since she departed WWE in Summer 2020.

While there has not been a lot of transparency lately regarding some AEW contracts, Paquette recently revealed that she's on Khan's books for three years.

"I've got a multiple year (deal). I have a three-year deal with AEW," Paquette told Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast

(h/t Fightful). "Three years as talent and [a] three-year producer contract. I have two different contracts."

This deal puts Paquette in AEW until the end of 2025. Moxley is set to stick around even longer, as he recently inked a five-year extension that will have him in AEW until 2027.

Paquette has largely utilized her talent contract since joining AEW, as she regularly appears on AEW Dynamite to conduct both reactionary backstage and sit-down interviews with the roster.

"I would love for that role to evolve," Paquette said regarding her current AEW position. "AEW is a wrestling company. It is a matches heavy show, [but] it's not necessarily about the broadcast in the way that WWE was. It's about great matches and showcasing talent in a different way. I love doing interviews and backstage interviews, especially working with younger talent that maybe have not been in that kind of situation before. There are so many people that I'm dying to do proper sit-down interviews with.

"I want to spend time with somebody and really unpeel those layers and figure out who some of these characters to push stories forward and give context to fans as to who some of these wrestlers are, even though some of these wrestlers are world renowned stars, if you're a casual fan you might not know who they are. I would love to provide more context in who they are. To do that on the television side is something I would love to do."

Beyond interviews, Paquette teased that she is developing pitches for new things come 2023.

"I have a couple ideas of things I want to do and I'm hoping to have those conversations and maybe execute those things in the new year," Paquette said. "I do think I bring a lot more value than just doing... I could do backstage interviews in my sleep. That's somewhere I would love to put on more of my producer hat and help get someone else brushed up to doing backstage interviews in their fullest capacity, whether on the wrestling or broadcasting side, to look at it from a different perspective."

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday, December 7th on TBS at 8 PM ET.