Renee Young Told to Talk Less on WWE Commentary

Renee Young became the first woman to join the WWE commentary team on the August 13, 2018 episode of Monday Night Raw. Less than a month later she joined the Raw commentary team full-time, and has been widely praised for bringing her insight and humor to the table on a weekly basis.

But on a recent episode of her podcast Regular Girls, Young made a comment about her commentary role that gave her fans some pause.

“So I’ve been working each week — I work with Tom Phillips, this week I worked with Vic Joseph—- but we’ll go back and watch [and] listen to my commentary on Raw or on a pay-per-view or whatever and like, dissect it. They’ll give me pointers, et cetera, et cetera, and it’s extremely beneficial to me,” Young said. “But yeah, that was kinda the note where they’re like ‘You don’t have to talk as much as you think you need to talk. Maybe just sit back and listen a little bit.” I was like, ‘Okay.’ And that’s like, really no easy task for me. I’m so used to being like, the talker. And keeping the ball afloat. So when I don’t have that ball, to keep it afloat, I think that’s an uncomfortable spot for me and then I end up, just like … diarrhea of the mouth because I don’t have a firm grasp on what’s happening.”

Once that quote made its way to Twitter, many fans were quick to say WWE shouldn’t be holding Young back.

“I actually can use much more less Michael Cole and lot more Renee Young,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the story.

“Renee deserves better than this. I’d rather hear her commentary than hear Corey Graves, Tom Phillips etc,” wrote another.

While serving as commentator, Young’s real-life marriage to Dean Ambrose has often been brought up as a topic of conversation. During his heel run in late 2018 she was often asked by Michael Cole and Corey Graves to answer for his actions, but she consistently brushed both men off.

Back in late January the WWE released an official statement that Ambrose intended on leaving the company once his contract expires in April.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” the statement read.

