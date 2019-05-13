The Revival Discuss WWE Ups and Downs, Working With Chips On Their Shoulders

Following an incredibly successful run with WWE NXT, the main roster career so far for The Revival has been an up and down story.

While the team has won the WWE Tag Team Championships and received some notoriety for that, they’ve also been used in questionable ways at other points. For example, just take a look at some of their recent comedy antics on Monday Night RAW. There’s no denying that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are two incredibly talented performers who are capable of even more than they have shown on RAW.

Wilder and Dawson discussed their WWE careers so far during an exclusive interview with The Sun, and the pair admitted to being disappointed with their main roster run at times.

“We work great with chips on our shoulders. We work great being assholes,” Wilder said. “That’s just something we’ve always used to fuel us and help us get where we wanted to go. We’re on the right trajectory.”

During their recent feud with The Usos, it has seemed like The Revival have been purposely booked in an embarrassing way. The team was in the news over the last few months for reportedly turning down a big money contract offer from WWE.

“The experience in WWE has been exactly what you’ve watched – it’s been up and down,” Dawson admitted. “Going into our main roster debut we were on a personal and creative high. But we had some unfortunate incidents – life happens. It’s what happens in this and any sport. When we came in and beat The New Day, with that kind of reaction, maybe that boosted our ego a little too much. It was like someone said, ‘Settle down, let’s put that chip back on your shoulder.’”

