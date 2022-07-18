Ric Flair Will Reportedly Compete In His Last Match With an Injury

Ric Flair will compete in one last professional wrestling match on Sunday, July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Unfortunately, he will not be entering the match at 100%. According to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Flair is dealing with a foot injury that, while noteworthy, will not hinder any of the plans for the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view. Flair's opponent will be announced tonight and "The Nature Boy" seemed to indicate in his latest tweet that someone from WWE will be involved.

"On July 31, I'm Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw," Flair tweeted. "And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch."

Flair spoke with ComicBook recently about the event, confirming that the match will only feel like a satisfying finale if the match is better than his original retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV. Due to financial reasons, Flair would only stay retired until the following year and eventually wound up working with Impact Wrestling up until September 2011.

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels," Flair said. "It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."

Below is the full card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. Stay tuned for updates on who Flair's opponent winds up being: