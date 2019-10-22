Watch: Ric Flair Cracks Fans Up With His Wild WWE Raw Promo

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to announce the fifth member for his upcoming Team Flair vs. Team Hogan 10-man tag match at Crown Jewel. But before he could bring out Drew McIntyre, the 16-time world champion had a bit of fun ribbing the Cleveland crowd. He clearly went off script a few times with lines like, “I’ve got the last hand to play. Tell your girlfriend that, buddy,” and, “I used to know your mother.” Then midway through McIntyre’s match with Ricochet Flair was asked to give another interview and the fun started up again.

“Hogan if you’re watching this right now, you be here Friday night,” he shouted. “I gave you my answer. You’ve gotten on TV, be here in-person on Friday night. Where are we at? Kansas City? Cleveland? SmackDown, no I know where we’re at right now! I’m talking about this weekend. You be there Friday night, brother.”

Numerous fans assumed Flair was drunk during his promo.

“Is Ric Flair drunk..? I think Ric Flair is drunk…” a fan asked.

“Ric Flair is everyones drunk uncle tonight!!!” another fan wrote.

Flair is currently booked to appear opposite Hulk Hogan as he coaches his team in the Crown Jewel match. Randy Orton will serve as the team captain, which also includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and King Corbin. Meanwhile Hogan’s team will include Roman Reigns, Ali, Shorty Gable, Rusev and Ricochet. The rest of the Oct. 31 card in Saudi Arabia will consist of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Mansoor vs. Cesaro, Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman and a nine-team tag team turmoil match for the World Cup trophy.

Hogan and Flair are also booked to appear on this week’s SmackDown to help promote the event.

A few months back Flair made headlines when he attempted to trademark “The Man,” which has been Becky Lynch’s nickname for over a year. Lynch recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the trademark dispute.

“Yeah. Look, I’ve known Ric for a long time,” Lynch said. “I’ve traveled with Ric. He’s been a great friend of mine. So whatever his thing is let it be his thing. I’m going to keep being The Man.”