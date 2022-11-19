Ricochet Moves On to Next Round of WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started with the first of two World Cup Tournament first-round matchups, which was between Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. Earlier in the day, the odds swung in Ricochet's favor though, as Ali was examined by WWE trainers and told that while he was medically cleared to wrestle, he probably shouldn't. He did anyway though, and he put up a valiant effort, even coming close to a big win, but a missed splash would ultimately do him in. The damage to his ribs was too great, and Ricochet would pin him and move on to the next round of the tournament.

Towards the end of the match, Ali went up top and went for a splash but Ricochet moved out of the way. Ali landed right on his injured ribs, giving Ricochet the opening he needed. He went up top and hit a Shooting Star and got the pin and the win, moving on to the next round of the tournament.

Ricochet will face Braun Strowman in the next round, while the other side of the bracket will feature Santos Escobar vs whoever wins tonight's match between Sami Zayn and Butch. Whoever wins the tournament will go on to become the first-ever SmackDown World Cup winner, and WWE has showcased the spiffy trophy the winner will receive the past few weeks.

Next up for WWE is Survivor Series War Games, and while the card is still coming together, you can find the current lineup below.

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Women's War Games Match: Team Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and TBD vs Team Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline vs TBD

