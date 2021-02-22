Riddle Pays Tribute to Evel Knievel at WWE Elimination Chamber

✖

Riddle paid tribute to Evel Knievel during the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Riddle has made a major name for himself over the last few weeks, and recent weeks of WWE Monday Night Raw have positioned Riddle for an opportunity to take on Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Although Riddle has been struggling to defeat Lashley solo, there was the hope that Riddle would be able to defeat Lashley in the midst of their Triple Threat match during the WWE Elimination Chamber. Though the make up of the Triple Threat match had changed with a last minute addition, Riddle was ready.

Tapping into that very same daredevil vibe, and one perfectly suited for his pursuit of the United States Championship, Riddle paid tribute to famous daredevil and stunt performer, Evel Knievel with his ring gear. This comes through especially well with his full look that sees him branded with the red, white, and blue star look of his coat that mirrors the famous daredevil.

It turns out that this was exactly the right gear and move for Riddle to make as he was successfully able to win the United States Championship during his triple threat match. Taking sure to take advantage of shenanigans springing about due to John Morrison trying to cheat his way to victory, Riddle was able to supplant Lashley and get a pin on Morrison.

With this being a triple threat, this pin was all that was needed for Riddle to win the United States Championship and take the title off of Bobby Lashley. Meaning that not only did Riddle channel this famous stunt performer's energy with his gear, but it was enough to help him win the title.

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is now currently airing live on the WWE Network. The full card for the event breaks down as such:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber)

Universal Championship No. 1 Contender: Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin (Elimination Chamber)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle

What did you think of Riddle's gear for the WWE Elimination Chamber? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!