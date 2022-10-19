Road Dogg Reveals AEW's Billy Gunn Was "In" For DX Reunion, But Plans Changed

D-Generation X celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month on WWE Monday Night Raw, but the renegade stable was down one key member. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac reunited in the Barclays Center without Billy Gunn, as the former WWE Tag Team Champion was unable to appear due to being contracted to All Elite Wrestling. While most of his tenure in AEW has been spent as a coach, Gunn has recently made frequent appearances on AEW TV as The Acclaimed's manager.

Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg emphasized that all four of the DX members that appeared together on Raw were "not happy" about Gunn's absence.

"It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his too. In all actuality, Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren't either," Road Dogg said (h/t Fightful). "We wanted the band, all that we could get back together. Chyna is there in spirit. That didn't happen. From what I understand, and I'm not in those inner circles anymore, and for my sanity rightfully so and thankful. I don't know the exact reason, but I was told everything that we could do was done, and we couldn't come together."

Much of the frustration stems from the fact that Gunn was apparently cleared for the reunion just 24 hours before it went down.

"During the day prior, I texted him, 'Hey, are you going to be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?' He said, 'Yes, I'm in.' I was like, 'Oh my God, that's awesome.' Literally, before I landed at home, I found out he was not in," Road Dogg continued. "I texted him back and he wasn't happy either. It just didn't work, no matter what. I understand. Whatever. I understand we're [AEW and WWE] not huge fans of each other from a business standpoint. It was a big deal, and I feel like he got ripped off and didn't live it with us. I'm sorry for that. I know he is too."

If AEW did initially give Gunn the go ahead, it's unclear as to why the promotion changed its mind. AEW President Tony Khan has allowed his talent to appear on WWE programming before, most recently coming earlier this year when Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight sent in video messages for John Cena's 20th anniversary celebration. Gunn himself has even made a crossover appearance before, showing up for the WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony of DX in April 2019. It's worth noting that that appearance happened on the WWE Network and was one month before AEW ran its first show.

Regardless of his absence, Gunn did get a shoutout from Road Dogg on the broadcast. During his singalong intro for the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg allowed the crowd to chant "the bad a-- Billy Gunn" line. This then sparked another reference from Raw color commentator Corey Graves, who alluded to Gunn's work with "office equipment," an allusion to his tandem with AEW's The Acclaimed.