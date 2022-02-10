Rob Van Dam Reveals He Was on Standby for WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

The Men’s Royal Rumble match ended up being rather underwhelming, both in how the story was told and the number of big name surprises that popped up during the match. While fans were excited to see Bad Bunny, that was pretty much it in terms of surprise appearances. Names that kept popping up on wishlists ahead of the match included Rob Van Dam, a forever fan favorite who hasn’t been with the company for some time, so having him return would’ve made for a nice pop from the crowd. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, RVD revealed that he was on standby for the event, but never got the call.

RVD said that WWE knew he was good to go and he even had some new gear made for the occasion, but WWE never called him in. You can see his full quote below.

“I let the WWE know that I was available if they needed me for Royal Rumble, and I was on standby, with a brand new outfit feeling great, you know, in a great condition,” RVD said. “In the end, they did not call me in, but it could happen anytime. I really do not have any plans for it, but you know, I would consider any situation from any company. I would definitely consider it. If it’s right, it’s right.”

He leaves things pretty open-ended for a WWE return, though only if the situation is right. He also says he would consider any situation from any company if it’s right, so who knows, perhaps he will pop up in Impact or AEW at some point down the line.

The Rumble was short on surprises aside from Bad Bunny, a returning earlier than expected Drew McIntyre, Shane McMahon, and Brock Lesnar. McIntyre is awesome but people see him every week on SmackDown, so the surprise factor was a little short. Meanwhile, everyone could see that Lesnar was entering after what happened in his match against Bobby Lashley, so that wasn’t really a surprise either. Shane was a pseudo-surprise, but again, someone like RVD would’ve been a bigger shock.

Now, RVD could always just pop up on Raw or at WrestleMania, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

