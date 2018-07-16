Bobby Lashley Stuns Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns is officially in a funk.

Bobby Lashley dropped Reigns after a bruising match at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The clean loss makes Reigns pedestrian 2-3 in his last five major matches. For Lashley, it could be the biggest win of his WWE career.

This match had plenty of Universal Championship subtext, and Lashley emerging the winner he now seems to be the unofficial number one contender for Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

After Money in the Bank, Reigns and Lashley emerged as Raw’s top male Superstars. Originally Kurt Angle booked them for a multi-man match at Extreme Rules for the right to meet Brock Lesnar. However, Angle revealed Lesnar rejected that proposal ad the match was scrapped.

But Lashley and Reigns kept their beef intact. Despite their disdain for each other, Angle paired them together in multiple tag team matches against the revival. This allowed things to worse between the brutes and a match at Extreme Rules became unavoidable.