Roman Reigns Comments on Logan Paul Getting a WWE Championship Match Over Full-Time WWE Superstars

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTuber Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5. This is far from the first time a celebrity has been granted a championship match in WWE (this won't even be the first time it has happened at Crown Jewel), but it was still met with the usual outrage from vocal fans. In a recent interview with SecondsOut, Reigns addressed that by offering advice to his fellow WWE Superstars who have just been jumped in line by Paul.

"Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don't care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain't going to take the Tribal Chief's spot," Reigns said.

"The Tribal Chief" has also been pouring on the smack talk regarding his opponent. He said during the same interview, "When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do.

"So I don't have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there's nobody like me," he added.

Reigns went on to say, "I'm going to go out there and do what I do, man. It's about consistency. That creates Longevity. If you can do something -- Nowadays, you have to continue to do it. There ain't no 15 minutes of fame. there's not a, 'Look at me. This one night, I did great.' They're going to forget about you. So we continue to put in the work and showcase the skills of that dictate that were on top of for that reason. I take every opportunity, as the wise man always says, as an audition to come back the next week. So after we're done, the world is going to remember, 'Yeah, he's the baddest dude alive. The GOAT! He smashed Logan Paul.' They're going to love it when we come back the next week."