The Rock Celebrates Roman Reigns’ Remission

Roman Reigns sharing news of his remission on Raw has the wrestling world popping bottles. And WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just gave a toast to his cousin.

After Reigns’ appearance on Good Morning America, Rocky sent out the following tweet:

“His Leukemia’s in remission!

Look at my handsome SOB cousin here @WWERomanReigns on @GMA with my dear buddy, the always lovely & inspiring @RobinRoberts! (between us I paid Roman in tacos and tequila to say nice things about me). Wait til you see him in @HobbsAndShaw,” he tweeted.

His Leukemia’s in remission! 👏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reigns’ big news came during a highly anticipated Raw appearance on Monday. In October, Reigns left WWE indefinitely in order to fight his second round of leukemia. But just five months later, Reigns was back in the middle of WWE’s ring making a tsunami of an announcement, this time with plenty of catharsis.

Reigns made his first Instagram post since October, too. Reigns shared a slightly more personal perspective in the private-feeling video.

“I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you. And I didn’t really get a chance because I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy,” he said. “But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife. Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you.”

But Reigns triumphant evening was capped off when he and Seth Rollins rescued Dean Ambrose from Drew McIntyre & Co during Raw’s final hour. While his remission alone was grounds to party, watching him hit Superman Punches and spear McIntyre was particularly awesome.

“I thought the second part of the night was cool because I was able to show them through action exactly how much better I’m doing so hopefully, after seeing me go through some physicality and kick some ass hopefully they can tell that, ‘Yeah, he is doing better, he’s looking better, he’s moving better.’ So hopefully, the snowball effect and people will see and stop worrying about me and deflect this beautiful energy that’s been sent to me and just use it to help others,” Reigns told WWE.