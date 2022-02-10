Roman Reigns Responds to Goldberg’s Challenge for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view coming up on Feb. 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “The Tribal Chief” was confronted on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown by the WWE Hall of Famer, who pointed out the match between the two was supposed to take place nearly two years ago at WrestleMania 36 only for Reigns to back out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns took to Twitter on Wednesday to address Goldberg, writing, “I haven’t been waiting for anything. This world runs on island time. Top of the mountain. Head of the Table. And reality check to anyone who thinks they’ll take the #UniversalTitle from me. Including you, Bill. #WWEChamber #IslandOfRelevancy.”

Goldberg talked about the matchup during his appearance on The Bump on Wednesday morning — “I’m about 10 days away from Game Day. And right now, I’ve already made that transition into Godzilla. It’s tough to be around me at this point, in a lot of respects, but I know where I have to be, and I have to be in the zone. I have to bring a thousand percent of what Goldberg used to be and what he currently is to be able to compete against a guy like Roman right now. But I can do it, I have the faith in myself and truthfully, I’m doing it for guys like Ron [Simmons], I’m doing it for all the guys who stepped before me because I’ve got the torch right now and one of these days, I get to hand it off. But right now Roman actually wants to steal it from me and I’m not going to let him.”

“First and foremost, I’m batting 1000 against his family,” he later added, pointing out how he’s beaten every member of the Anoa’i family he has stepped in the ring with. “I’ve never lost anybody he’s related to. So that’s something that I want to carry on. And true, he’s got quite a different character athlete than two years ago. He’s progressed, he’s evolved and he’s much more dangerous than he was back then. I probably have gone the other way. But I’ve always said that 70% of Goldberg is 100% better than 99% of the people out there. So I still believe that I can rip his face off. And as long as I think that here, as long as I’m prepared as much as I can be physically for it, it’s still attainable.”