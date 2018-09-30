Ronda Rousey Armbars Her Way to Victory at Hell in a Cell

Ronda Rousey is officially 1-0 as Raw Women’s Champion after submitting Alexa Bliss a Hell in Cell.

Few doubted Rousey victory, yet despite the result lacking surprise, Rousey was still very impressive. Instead of squashing Bliss a la SummerSlam, Rousey wrestled her lengthiest match yet. Even though it may have lacked the electricity of WrestleMania or Money in the Bank, Rousey is developing right in front of us. Her ability as a WWE Superstar simply cannot be questioned at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This may be the end of the saga with Bliss as rumors have Rousey meeting Nikki Bella t Evolution on October 26. That’s a long way from actually being booked but we do know that Bliss is fighting Trish Stratus and most of her upcoming camera time will be dedicated to building that match.

For Rousey, she’ll look to find her next opponent. Bella or not, Rousey will be Evolution’s top attraction.

WWE has paced Rousey well in 2018. Considering she may be the most important acquisitions WWE has ever made. While certainly skipped the line to becoming Raw Women’s Champion, it would be strange if she wasn’t, in fact, a titleholder. Knowing they have lightning in a bottle, WWE chose to strap the rocket to Rousey and figure out the detail later. She’s answered every call thought, having outperformed expectations on numerous occasions. While she still has room to grow in WWE, there simply isn’t a good argument against her conquering WWE.

Upon arrival, fans seem to embrace themselves for Rousey being an intermittent attraction a la Brock Lesnar. But since SummerSlam, Rousey has been a regular on Raw, a concept she committed to very early. Right after making her Royal Rumble debut Rousey expressed to ESPN that she’s in this for the long haul.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

“It’s funny — it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me,” Rousey told ESPN. “”And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it.”