Ronda Rousey Has a Great Idea for Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

WWE's White Rabbit messages have been flooding social media with speculation that Bray Wyatt is finally on his way back to the company after being released back in July 2021. Some of that speculation has even led fans to think Wyatt may start a new faction upon his return, one that could involve the likes of Karrion Kross and Alexa Bliss. Ronda Rousey took things one step further on a recent gaming stream, proposing the idea of bringing back his brother, Bo Dallas, to be a faction member as well. Despite being in WWE for many years Wyatt and Dallas never worked together.

"Oh God, if Bray Wyatt came back, I would die!" Rousey said. "You know what I would love? If Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas came back and Bo was part of his cult. Ugh, I just want to see them together. Why not!?"

Reports of WWE negotiating with Wyatt on a possible return popped up earlier this month. Triple H was asked about the possibility of bringing Wyatt in during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

"[He is] one of the most — I mean this in the best way possible — crazy creative people I've ever been around. Mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff. So without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it's just all over the place. And like he's just [laughs] he's a victim of his own mind, and is creative, and it's just everywhere," he said.

"But I love working with him, I loved working with him down there [in NXT], and even just being a small part of, as he was creating the Bray Wyatt character, and moments of just helping to harness his — I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head, like some crazy place, right? But they're wonderfully crazy, but you just have to be able to — like, at some point [say], 'So, stop thinking and let's do this,'" he continued. "Because five minutes later he'll be like, 'Never mind all that other stuff, I got this crazy idea!' And he's off on something else, right? But he's a wonderfully free-flowing creative mind. As long as you can harness them, it's an amazing thing. It's just [laughs] harnessing them takes a lot of work."

