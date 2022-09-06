Ronda Rousey Argues She Doesn't Need Another Championship in WWE

Ronda Rousey doesn't think she needs to be a champion in WWE again. The UFC Hall of Famer has held gold in the company twice, first as Raw Women's Champion from 2018-2019 and the SmackDown Women's Championship from this year's WrestleMania Backlash to Money in the Bank. Her reign abruptly ended in early July when Liv Morgan cashed in Money in the Bank and her attempt to win back the title at SummerSlam controversially ended when she forced Morgan to tap out with an armbar but still had her shoulders counted to the mat for a pinfall.

There have since been indications on TV that she wants another shot at the title, but has also made a habit of antagonizing WWE official Adam Pearce. Meanwhile, Morgan retained her title against Rousey's longtime friend Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle this past Saturday.

"...I feel like I don't need it (the title). I've been liking my non-title run because Roddy Piper never really needed the titles to make him great, you know?" Rousey said on a recent gaming stream. "And I enjoy not having all my stories be dependent on the title and also, just having more storylines out there for the women so, everything for the women almost always involves the title and a lot of the men have non-title storylines all the time and so, I am happy to take some non-title storylines to just give more storylines to the women total, you know?"

While he challenged for championships on plenty of occasions and held numerous titles in NWA promotions, Piper's title reigns in both WWE and WCW were few and far between. His only singles reign in WWE was when he won the Intercontinental Champiompionship in 1992 and dropped in three months later. He'd have an even shorter run as United States Champion in WCW in 1999, but would get an eight-day reign as World Tag Team Champion with Ric Flair in WWE in 2006. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and would pass away 10 years later.

