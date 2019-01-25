Ronda Rousey Crushes Rumors of Her Leaving WWE to Start Family

Earlier this week, multiple reports indicated that Ronda Rousey was expected to take a break from WWE to start a family after WrestleMania. But not only has Rousey shot down those rumors but slammed the wrestling world for speculating on such a private matter.

In an interview with ESPNW, Rousey opened fire on the reports, saying that her plans to start a family to not be subjected to such an open conversation.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she said. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.”

Just in case her message isn’t getting through, Rousey offered a more direct order.

“I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing,” said Rousey. “It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

The reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Pro Wrestling Sheet claimed that Rousey was likely set to leave WWE after WM35. The stories differed on how long Rousey would be out of WWE, but they both agree that Rousey had some type of arrangement with officials regarding a break.

Rousey herself agreed that she does have plans to have kids, but those have never been concrete.

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things,” she said.