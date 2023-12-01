Is Ronda Rousey Signing With AEW?

Ronda Rousey is continuing her professional wrestling career outside of WWE. After being defeated by longtime friend and former tag partner Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam, Rousey exited WWE, ending her second run with the company at just over 18 months. While Rousey laid low for the next couple of months, she made her return to the ring at an independent event in October. Despite being an impromptu contest, that match was not a one-off, as Rousey would wrestle again three weeks later for Pro Wrestling REVOLVER, teaming with Marina Shafir to face Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. That match went to a no contest, but the four women would get the chance to run it back shortly after.

Rousey would join forces with Shafir on Ring of Honor TV, this time defeating Athena and Starkz. The former WWE Women's Champion's appearance was a surprise, as it had been reported that she was backstage at that particular ROH taping but there was no indication that she would actually be competing on it. Two weeks on, and that match remains Rousey's lone involvement with AEW's sister promotion.

Ronda Rousey Casts Doubt on Joining AEW

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Don't expect to see the baddest woman on the planet on an #AllElite graphic anytime soon.

Speaking to TMZ, Ronda Rousey shut down the idea that she would be signing with AEW.

"No, no, I don't think so," Rousey responded.

Rousey has wrestled in three matches since leaving WWE. While all three bouts took place in different promotions, they all had the common denominator of taking place in Rousey's hometown of Los Angeles. It's likely that Rousey's return to the ring was made possible due to her matches' proximity, as she has not had to be on the road for half of the week like she was during her WWE run.

"I'm just trying to be home with the family, and be a full-time mom," Rousey said when asked what's keeping her from joining AEW full-time.

"She's not signed but we had a great conversation," AEW President Tony Khan said when asked about Rousey's status. "I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest and then have the story come back to Ring of Honor where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion."