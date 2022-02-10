Ronda Rousey’s WWE Schedule Leading Up to WrestleMania 38 Announced

Ronda Rousey made her surprise WWE return at the Royal Rumble late last month and has since popped up on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The UFC Hall of Famer has a match booked for WrestleMania 38 this coming April and is reportedly already penciled in for WrestleMania 39 next year, but the big question surrounding her now is whether or not she’ll be back on a full-time schedule like her like initial 2018-19 run with the company. That run saw her popping up on Raw consistently as well as live events, racking up 70 matches before stepping away following WrestleMania 35.

WWE released a full lineup of shows where Rousey will be competing between now and her SmackDown Women’s Championship match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. They include:

Feb. 11: SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

Feb. 25: SmackDown from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA

March 4: SmackDown from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL

March 5: Live event from the Madison Square Garden in New York City

March 6: Live eventt from the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec

March 11: SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

March 12: Live event from the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS

March 13: Live event from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL

March 18: SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

March 19: Live event from the Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, TN

March 20: Live event from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

March 25: SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

March 26: Live event from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA

March 27: Live event from the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA

April 2/3: WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Rousey hosted a Facebook Gaming stream earlier this week and admitted it’s hard for her to not take fan reactions personally — “It’s hard not to take it personally from the fans because, I do go out there as a character, but also, I am actually Ronda Rousey, I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television. Sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much the other wrestlers.” She also said she wants to hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and asked fans to start campaigning for it on social media.