Women’s Royal Rumble Reportedly a Two-Horse Race

30 women will enter the second ever all-female Royal Rumble in a few weeks, but according to a report, there are actually only two Superstars WWE is choosing between to win the hallowed battle royal.

The Wrestling Observer says that WWE will pick between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on January 27 to see who will outlast the field and go on to WrestleMania 35. Neither name should surprise fans as Lynch and Flair have done the heavy lifting on SmackDown as of late, and for many fans have been the best part of WWE in recent months. One of them is all but guaranteed to meet Ronda Rousey at WM35.

But perhaps both.

Last week a report indicated that WWE is aiming for a triple threat match at ‘Mania between Lynch, Flair, and Rousey. But for that to happen, WWE will have to get creative. Rumors have Lynch losing her Championship match with Asuka at the Rumble only to be a surprise entrant in the battle royal. If that’s how things shake out, then no one will be surprised to see Lynch victorious. If that’s the plan, then Flair will have to win a qualifying match at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane to unch her WrestleMania ticket. Then again, she too could win the Rumble and Lynch would have to scramble to get into Flair and Rousey’s WM35 showdown.

IT’s still early, but all signs point to WWE getting all three women in WM35’s main event. How that happens will remain a mystery, but WWE has already laid the foundation for the triple threat.

In November, Lynch and Rousey cultivated quite the rivalry and were on track to giving us something special for Survivor Series. However multiple injuries to Lynch kept her out of the pay-per-view, and WE replaced her with Flair. For a long time, rumors have indicated that Flair vs. Rousey was a WrestleMania match, but circumstances made WWE uncork that match at Survivor Series. But instead of letting it be arbitrary, WWE had Flair go crazy on Rousey, delivering one of the more gratuitous post-match beatdowns in recent memory.

That attack gives Rousey plenty of reason to go hunting for Flair. However WWE refused to neglect her beef with Lynch and at TLC they executed a play that had Rousey sabotage both Lynch and Flair, seemingly setting up a triple threat in the future.

That future is currently manifesting with the next big plot point coming at the Rumble. Whether it’s Lynch or Flair it doesn’t matter, they’re both going to ‘Mania.

