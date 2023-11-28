RUSH Says He Wants To Wrestle Adam Copeland

The AEW All In 2024 pre-sale began today and to promote it, recent AEW signee and legendary professional wrestler Adam Copeland posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it will be his first All In pay-per-view and he would love to face the likes of Kenny Omega, AEW's new signee Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, Malakai Black, Miro, Swerve, MJF, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Another AEW star put his name in the hat by responding to Copeland's tweet. "My first #AEWAllIn is next year. My first time performing in Wembley Stadium too. I WANT RUSH VS (EDGE)," RUSH responded. RUSH reportedly signed a one year AEW contract last June when he appeared in the Royal Rampage. With his time in AEW, RUSH has wrestled Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship, an All-Atlantic (now International) Championship three-way against Orange Cassidy and Preston Vance, as well as teaming in La Faccion Ingobernable with Andrade, Vance, Dralistico, and Jose The Assistant.

RUSH has recently regained a lot of momentum in AEW and amongst fans after being off AEW television for the large part of 2023 until May. He popped back up in early November and has wrestled former AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood of FTR, a Continental Classic gold league match with Jay White, and in a four-way ladder match at AEW Full Gear for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Though AEW All In 2024 is nine months away, AEW aims to gain as much attention for the show as possible after a confirmed attendance of over 81,000 at this year's show. The sold out event touted multiple records at Wembley Stadium which saw fans from more than 70 countries, marking it the largest pro wrestling event in Europe. AEW All In generated one of the largest pro wrestling gates of all time, grossing more than $10 million.