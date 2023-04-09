Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu was booked to appear in Indianapolis this weekend at the Squared Circle Expo only to be taken to the hospital after suffering a "serious medical emergency" while on the convention floor. The event posted an update to its Facebook page, writing, "ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently en route to a local medical facility.

"All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times," it continued. "Our thoughts are with Sabu and all of his ECW colleagues at this time as we await for some hopefully positive news on his status. Thank you for understanding." Sabu then took to his own Twitter to assure fans that he is okay. Stay tuned for future updates.

Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes ☝️ — Sabu (@TheRealSabuECW) April 8, 2023

Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, trained with his uncle — Ed "The Sheik" Farhat — before making his pro wrestling debut in 1985. His early career was primarily in Japan as he wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, followed by a quick run in WCW. He'd then pivot to ECW where he'd have the most successful run of his career by winning the ECW World (twice), FTW Heavyweight, ECW World Television and ECW World Tag Team Championships (three times). He, Mikey Whipwreck and Taz are the only men to have earned the title of ECW Triple Crown Champions in the promotion's history.

Sabu would leave ECW in 2000 and would go on to work for companies like WWE, TNA, FMA, WWA and JCW over the next decade. He has worked primarily on the independent circuit since 2012. The 58-year-old's most recent match was in July 2021 for the XWW promotion in Stanton, California.

This story is developing...