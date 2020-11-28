Sami Zayn Pays Daniel Bryan The Ultimate Compliment

If you're not already following Sami Zayn on Twitter, you should be. Zayn is known for always speaking his mind on an abundance of topics, while also doing a lot of good work (like Sami For Syria) through social media. On Saturday morning, Zayn commented on his match with Daniel Bryan that aired during SmackDown on FOX Friday night. In doing so, he paid Bryan the ultimate compliment.

"As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan," Zayn wrote. "You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match."

Zayn and Bryan have wrestled a few times this year, including a very good match at WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center. Following that match, Zayn went on leave due to caution concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. He never lost the Intercontinental Championship at the time but was instead stripped of the belt and a tournament was held.

When Zayn returned (with belt in hand), he eventually recaptured the Intercontinental Championship officially. Though it was enjoyable to watch Bryan and Zayn renew their feud on Friday evening, it's not a long-term story. Zayn is now part of a feud with Big E, who will apparently be his next official Intercontinental Championship challenger.

While no match has officially been announced yet, we'd expect Zayn vs. Big E to take place at next month's TLC PPV event.