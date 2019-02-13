Sasha Banks Cleared to Return at Elimination Chamber

Sasha Banks was finally given the green light to compete in Sunday’s match at Elimination Chamber, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Banks was dealing with an injury following her Raw Women’s Championship match at the Royal Rumble back in January, and as a result had carefully kept out of action in the following weeks as she and Bayley qualified for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match.

WWE.com took things a step further by claiming that she had “re-aggravated” her injury on Monday during a triple threat tag team match to determine which team would start the chamber match.

“Sasha Banks re-aggravated a shoulder injury during a Triple Threat Tag Team Match on Raw, WWE.com has learned,” the website wrote. “The injury forced Banks out of the match, leaving her partner Bayley to compete by herself. Stick with WWE.com for more updates on Sasha Banks‘ status as they become available.”

Meltzer said Banks was “partially cleared” for that match, hence why she was able to take a spot where Ruby Riott threw her into the ring post.

Banks and Bayley will take on five other teams for the new titles — the Riott Squad, the IIconics, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, Naomi and Carmella and Nia Jax and Tamina.

Deville made headlines earlier in the week when she called in to the Afterbuzz TV show to reveal that she would be replacing Lana (and Rusev) on the next season of Total Divas.

“I’ll be on Season 9 of Total Divas, which is something I’m super excited about…We’re starting filming this week. I mean, we filmed a little bit at The Rumble but this week is really the first week of filming,” Deville said.

“Part of being a WWE Superstar to me is showing the fans what happens outside of the ring,” Deville said. “Who I am in the ring, and in my personal life, is important to defining my character. I’m tough for a reason. I’ve been through things and I am the person I am for a lot of reasons, and I love sharing those stories with the fans because it’s relatable. I meet a lot of people, fans every day, that can relate to what I’ve been through and stuff that they’re going through in their own lives,” she continued.

The Elimination Chamber event takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.