The Boss Is Back: Sasha Banks Cleared for WWE Return

WWE fans can expect to see Sasha Banks performing in a wrestling ring again very soon.

Banks has not wrestled on WWE television since the September 3rd edition of Monday Night RAW. She did perform on some house show events after that, though she was eventually pulled from events and taken out of the Mixed Match Challenge due to suffering some type of injury. Banks had been set to team with Bobby Lashley in the tournament but was since replaced by Mickie James. Despite word getting out about the injury, WWE remained tight-lipped on exactly what the problem and injury was.

Whatever the case may be, word is that Banks is ready to return to the ring. She is now expected to be advertised for WWE live events next week according to PWInsider. We’re told Banks is also expected to be part of the all-women’s PPV event, Evolution, on October 28th in Uniondale, New York. She is not currently listed on the Evolution page on WWE.com, though she is appearing on promotional material around New York.

Since Banks’ WWE absence began, she did appear on a taped edition of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, though she was pulled from a MTV Ridiculousness taping earlier this week and replaced by Becky Lynch.