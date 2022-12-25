Sasha Banks Drops a Hint at a Possible Post-WWE Name Change

Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly leaving WWE at the start of 2023 and is already booked to appear at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo on Jan. 4. There's been plenty of speculation about Banks' future ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, including what he name might be if she tries to wrestle anywhere outside of WWE.

Back in late November, Banks made a number of trademark filings including "Mercedes Mone," which was immediately marked by fans as a new possible name. Banks then took to Twitter on Sunday and, while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, she slipped in the "Mone" name.

Monè Christmas 🎄 — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 25, 2022

While Banks has mostly stayed quiet about the situation and allowed the speculation to build around her, AEW's Dax Harwood added his perspective in a new interview with AdFreeShows this week. Harwood is incredibly close with Banks and was able to comment on her mindset following WWE's decision to suspend her (and reportedly not be able to meet her demands on a new contract).

"I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants," Harwood explained. "You know, she wants it all, but she wants to work for it. That's the same with us. Like, I want everything this business, but I want to work for it and I want you to know that I'm going to work hard for you, and that's her, man. She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she's earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn't get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she's just incredible."

Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Kenny Omega will all represent AEW at Wrestle Kingdom on Jan. 4. WWE will also have an official presence at the show as Karl Anderson will appear to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga.