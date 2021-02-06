Sasha Banks To Appear At NASCAR Daytona 500

✖

In just over one week, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will make an appearance at one of the most-watched auto racing events of the year. WWE revealed during SmackDown that Banks will appear at NASCAR's Daytona 500 in just over one week. The race airs on FOX, tying in with WWE's relationship with the network. Banks will be the "Honorary Starter" for the event.

Banks won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell In A Cell and is coming off of a PPV series with Carmella, with the two most recently colliding at last weekend's Royal Rumble. She is likely to defend her title against the Women's Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair, at WrestleMania 37 in April.

Check out WWE's announcement for the Daytona 500 appearance below.

NASCAR's Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 14th, at 2:30 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.