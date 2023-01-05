Sasha Banks: Conflicting Reports About Her Signing With AEW or Returning to WWE

Sasha Banks is, as of right now, gone from WWE. "The Boss" made her official debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday and hinted that she was starting a "World Domination" Tour that could see her pop up in a number of other promotions. This continued to fuel the speculation that Banks would be Saraya's surprise tag team partner on the Jan. 11 episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Dr. Britt Baker then stoked that speculative fire by referring to herself as "The Boss" of the Women's Division during this week's edition of Dynamite.

Both Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen dropped reports on Wednesday that supported Banks joining AEW. Muehlhausen outright reported that it was happening, while Sapp noted on Fightful Select that Saraya's true tag partner wouldn't be revealed until Jan. 11 at the Kia Forum. Even though Saraya claimed this week that her partner would be Toni Storm, many fans are already expecting a swerve given how Hikaru Shida reacted to the news.

Sources: Mercedes Varnado will be Saraya’s partner next week in #AEWDynamite in LA against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Couldn’t announce or make a major hint due to her being still under contract to WWE until the beginning of 2023. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) January 5, 2023

Will Sasha Banks Return to WWE?

But then Dave Meltzer seemed to shoot down the entire idea on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio — "She is not in Los Angeles. She is not coming to AEW. I don't think she wants to make that commitment. Because if she goes to AEW it's a long commitment."

"I've heard denials from AEW people in the match. They knew that it was really screwed," he added. That's why they had to announce somebody this week because they knew it was really screwed because everybody was thinking that it was her and it wasn't her."

Bryan Alvarez then questioned why Baker would drop the "Boss" line if it was only going to cause more speculation. Meltzer responded by saying people within WWE are under the impression she'll be back with the company after her handful of contracted matches with New Japan.

"I also know from WWE that they are very strongly under the impression that she will not wrestle for AEW...They think that she's coming back at some point and she'll get this out of her system [and] she'll do her New Japan matches. She's only contracted for a couple of matches...If she's going to AEW, she's got to sign for 3 years minimum because why bother if she's going back [to WWE]. For AEW it would be really stupid to put her on TV if she's gonna go back in 6 months. I don't know that she wants to make that commitment that she can't go back...," Meltzer added (h/t WrestlingNews.co).