Sasha Banks Hints at Move to SmackDown

Sasha Banks’ impassioned “I Love You” Raw segment left some members of the WWE Universe scratching their heads. However there’s a narrative bubbling that she could be off to SmackDown, and Banks herself just added to it.

In an episode of WWE sabotaging itself, providing Banks and Bayley can’t get along, Kurt Angle actually threatened a trade to SmackDown. Bayley’s reaction looked as if Angle had just cut her pay.

Aside from that gaffe, the idea of Banks or Bayley being “traded” is pretty juicy. And according to Sasha Banks‘ Instagram story, it’s an idea she’s willing to embrace. She posted the following fan art which will lead to fan theory.

While the message is impossible to misinterpret, the intentions are still cloudy. It’s funny to think that WWE’s Social Media Captain put Banks up to this, but it’s probably best to assume Banks is just poking the wrestling bear.

However, Banks flipping to SmackDown is a great idea. And there’s a decent chance of that happening.

As any sports fan will testify, trades are fun. That’s why WWE — who loves to mimic professional sports — should make them part of the brand split. We don’t need a crazy amount of movement, just the possibility of it happening. Banks getting swapped for, say, The IIconics seems like a pretty nifty deal.

Even though Banks has been kept out of Raw’s main event for a year, she’s the only stopping point before you reach names that may not be in WWE by 2020. WWE could be preserving Banks for Rousey later this year, but it’s impossible not know at this point. Rousey in WWE still is unprecedented and her pending championship run will also be new territory. Regardless, it looks like Raw belongs to her and Alexa Bliss for the rest of 2018.

While the IIconics would make for a compelling trade, it doesn’t really matter how Banks gets to Smackdown. She just needs to get there.

There’s nothing but frustration left for her at Raw. However, on SmackDown, she’ll be put in line with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair (if she isn’t traded herself) in the running to become the female face of the show. Which I do think is a real thing WWE thinks about. With FOX’s $1 billion dollar bet on SmackDown, WWE must move some of their bigger stars to the show. And Banks, regardless of recent records, is still a bonafide star for Vince McMahon and WWE.

