Sasha Banks Debuts New Tattoo on Raw

No one is really sure when it happened, but apparently, Sasha Banks has a new tattoo.

Maybe it’s her first, we frankly do not know, but the popular WWE Superstar showed up at Raw to Monday with ink on her left forearm. Keener eyes from social media noticed first, albeit no one seemed to pick up on the tattoo as Raw aired live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here it is during Raw’s opening segment:

I’m probably late to the party with this…BUT When tf did Sasha Banks get a tattoo?? #Raw pic.twitter.com/x5c3Rbg3YG — Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) July 24, 2018

Then because it’s, you know, permanent, here’s Banks’ new tat during her tag match with Bayley:

And for those dying for a closure look, another fan from Twitter zoomed in for the details.

@SashaBanksWWE is that a real tattoo if so it’s freaking amazing and it’s so pretty but can you tell your fans or no what it stands for and why u got it pic.twitter.com/gcv6U1GsgB — Natalie (Sasha banks is my inspiration) (@Nataliepeters34) July 24, 2018

Conjuring up a serious guess at this is no easy task. Sometimes it looks like a feather. Other days it looks like an eye. whatever it is, more people will be looking at Sasha Banks forearm than ever during next week’s Raw. So far she has yet to acknowledge social media’s inquisition — part of us hopes she never gives an explanation at all.