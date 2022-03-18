Scarlett and Killer Kross Shoot Down Impact Wrestling Return

Killer Kross recently revealed that he has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and lately Kross and Scarlett have also made several appearances at independent promotions. After both stars were released by WWE last year, many were curious as to who they would sign with next, and while Kross seems to be in New Japan for a bit, Scarlett has yet to sign with a company. One company you can cross off the possibilities list is Impact Wrestling, as during a recent virtual signing for Captain’s Corner she was asked about possibly going back there and she quickly shut that down.

When asked the question about possibly returning to Impact Wrestling, Scarlett said “We’re never going back to Impact. Never.” That seems rather definite, and unless something significant changes in the relationship, don’t expect Scarlett or Killer Kross to pop up on Thursdays anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During that same conversation Scarlett confirmed she is indeed a free agent, saying “As far as wrestling company goes, I am still completely unsigned. So I’m a free agent.” She was also asked about AEW during this conversation, and she loves that there is another competitor in the space now.

“I think it’s good for everybody,” Bordeaux said. “I think it’s good for everyone that there is another company where people can work. It probably would have been a lot scarier for everyone if there wasn’t, who got released in the last two years. The fact that there’s so many companies, so many places people can go, thank God because that means my friends have jobs.”

Could Scarlett and Kross end up in AEW at some point? AEW has gone on a former WWE signing spree over the past few months, but that’s also because WWE released so many people over a short amount of time, so that also meant a bevy of talented people were now on the market looking for work.

Recent signings include Keith Lee, Jake Atlas, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Tony Neese, which followed signings like Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole. There are also several other big names out on the free-agent market at the moment that could end up there, including Athena, Nixon Newell, Windham, and more.

We’ll have to wait and see if any of them, including Kross and Scarlett, end up debuting on a future Dynamite or Rampage, but in the meantime let us know where you would like to see them show up next in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Wrestling Inc