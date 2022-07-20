Seth Rollins Apologizes For "Very Harsh" Behavior Towards Fans

Seth Rollins has issued a public apology following an interaction with some fans earlier this week. According to the former WWE Champion, some younger fans approached both Rollins and his wife, Monday Night RAW superstar Becky Lynch, while the two were working out at Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. The Visionary noted he was "very harsh and abrupt" in his reaction to the fans approaching him, and took to the Black and Brave Wrestling Instagram page to express his full regret. Rollins' lengthy statement opens by thanking his fans for "keeping our collective heart beating strong," and noted that "there's no excuse" for his jarring reaction.

"Hello fine folks! I love interacting with my fans. You guys are the best. Your continued support of me and the @blackandbravewrestling enterprise is what keeps our collective heart beating strong," Rollins wrote. "Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There's no excuse for that."

Rollins continued by emphasizing he hopes to chat with these particular young fans again "in person," but extends that to anyone who finds themselves in the Davenport area.

"If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I'd love to apologize in person," Rollins said. "That open invite is all inclusive too! Feel free to pop by the school. If I happen to be here, please just be conscious of what's going on around you! Don't be deterred if I'm teaching a class or deep in the sweat game. It may take a few extra minutes, but I promise I'm down to take a pic or have a quick chat."

Rollins concluded by expressing his thanks to his fans, and hopes for more meet-ups in the future.

"In closing, thank you again to all of you who've had our backs over the years!" Rollins said. "Here's to many more! Our door is always open (during business hours) so come on by!"

The former member of the Shield is currently training for his WWE SummerSlam bout with Riddle, which goes down on Saturday, July 30th.