Seth Rollins Opens The Door to Working With Becky Lynch on WWE TV Again

WWE attempted to utilize Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's real-life relationship on its weekly TV programming back in 2019 by having the storylines surrounding Seth Rollins' Universal Championship feud with Baron Corbin and Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship program with Lacey Evans intertwine. This months-long storyline culminated in a Winner Take All tag match between the four at Extreme Rules 2019, but by that point, many fans were sick of the storyline and felt it was hurting the momentum of both champions by having their relationship constantly brought up. The two would then publicly pan the booking in interviews in the years that followed and onscreen interactions between the married couple were kept to a minimum.

Fast forward to now where Rollins has reinvented himself as "The Visionary" and currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, while Lynch's character has evolved to a combination of her "The Man" and "Big Time Becks" personas. In a new interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Rollins admitted he wouldn't be opposed to working onscreen with his wife again.

"For her, her character was in a different place," Rollins said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "She was in a different stratosphere and it was hard for her to manage what her character was on screen as The Man, as this female, badass, Stone Cold Steve Austin type character and then on the flip side of that having a husband and a love interest and all that. That kind of was hard for her to put together on screen. For me, I'm always like, let's go with the flow. I'm not quite as protective as she is in that regard, probably to my own detriment in some cases, but yeah, I mean, it's one of those things where when you take your relationship and you turn it into a story, it becomes difficult because it's hard for our audience occasionally to separate fiction from reality and at the same time, our business is built on blending fiction and reality. So that kind of diametric force that is sort of pulling and pushing all the time can create a bit of a struggle.

"We weren't ready for it. It didn't flush out. Our characters weren't in the right place," he added. "Our heads weren't in the right place. You know, if we did it now or in the future, it might be different, but I'm also fortunate that it's not a thing that we need to go to. We're both just very strong individual characters and can carry stories individually on our own which is lovely. So if we go there again, I'd love to give it a second shot. I think there's a lot to it, but if we don't, we tried it, it didn't work, and we're still very happily married."