WWE Fastlane: Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura Rematch Closes the Night in Dramatic Fashion

Despite being WWE's reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been chasing a rematch with one of his top contenders for some time. Shinsuke Nakamura has been playing mind games with Rollins for weeks, but the rematch was finally put on the books for Saturday night's WWE Fastlane, where it was unsurprisingly the Main Event of the entire card. As fans probably expected, Rollins and Nakamura put on another classic.

With the Last Man Standing stipulation in effect, Rollins and Nakamura made use out of all sorts of objects at their disposal. Tables, chairs, trash cans, nunchucks, and kendo sticks all made their way into the ring for what turned out to be a brutal match. After taking a massive beating Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship.

Nakamura has been taunting and attacking Rollins on Monday Night RAW week after week, trying to mess with his head and cause the Champion to make a big mistake. Rollins ultimately gave Nakamura the option to name the stipulation for the rematch, which is what resulted in Saturday's Main Event being a Last Man Standing match.

Seth Rollins Injury Won't Affect Current Run

Earlier this year, Rollins revealed that he's been dealing with a back injury for a few years now, one that will eventually require surgery. However, Rollins hasn't been worried about that injury changing anything for his current run in WWE.

"It is what it is. All of us have something," Rollins said on The Bump last month. "We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that's pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That's just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

"So even though Shinsuke's the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who's concerned. I'm gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands," he continued.